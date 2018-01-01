10 Million
Trees

For a clean Pennsylvania

Learn More
scroll down

Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership

For a clean Pennsylvania

The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is a collaborative effort of national, regional, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoors enthusiasts, businesses, and citizens committed to improving Pennsylvania's communities, economy, and ecology by planting 10 million trees throughout the Commonwealth.

Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership

Play video

Why Do We Need 10 Million Trees?

Trees are critical to life. Prioritizing the restoration and preservation of trees alongside streams, streets, and other sensitive landscapes will have a profound impact on Pennsylvania. This ambitious collaborative partnership aims to plant 10 million new trees for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians.

Our Health

Trees cleanse the air and sources of drinking water. They provide cooling shade for buildings, playgrounds, and parks during the heat of summer.

Our Farms

Trees help keep nutrients and soil on the field, where they are needed, and out of streams. Tree roots and leaves also help improve soil health.

Our Economy

Trees bolster fishing, hunting, boating, and other recreational opportunities, reduce health care costs, protect property, and increase farm productivity.

How We'll Get There

Many Hands

Planting many trees will take many hands. The Partnership will work to enlist, energize, and mobilize volunteer groups and individuals to team-up with larger partners and help with plantings in their local communities. Planting and instructional materials will be available.




Learn More

Diverse Plantings

Streamside buffers that reduce, filter, and absorb runoff provide the greatest return when it comes to reducing the amount of pollution entering our waterways. But the Partnership will also see to it that trees are placed in urban and suburban settings to absorb and clean polluted runoff, reduce flooding, and help restore abandoned mine land.


Learn More

Legislative Leadership

Elected officials at all levels are vital to meeting the challenge of planting 10 million trees. Fostering greater understanding and appreciation for trees and advocating for increased and prioritized investments are key components. Local land use plans and development standards which foster the preservation and restoration of trees play an important role.


Learn More
4,000 In urban and suburban settings, a mature evergreen can intercept more than 4,000 gallons of water per year.
200,000 A healthy 100-foot-tall tree has about 200,000 leaves.
11,000 In a single growing season, a healthy 100-foot tall tree can take 11,000 gallons of water from the soil and release it into the air as oxygen and water vapor.
760 In urban and suburban settings, a single deciduous tree can intercept 500 to 760 gallons of water per year.

10 Million Trees

It all adds up to clean water.
Stream Health

Trees are one of the most cost-effective tools for reducing polluted runoff, stabilizing streambanks, providing habitat for fish and other critters, and supercharging the ability of the stream to cleanse itself of pollution.

Many Hands

It will take an unprecedented level of collaborative effort by energized and mobilized groups, businesses, communities, and individuals to achieve the lofty goal of planting 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by the end of 2025.

Clean Water Grows on Trees - Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership
Human Health

Trees filter, absorb, and break down pollutants that would otherwise make their way into our drinking water and air, where they potentially pose considerable health risks.



Economic Health

Trees reduce annual heating and cooling bills for a typical residence, decrease drinking water treatment costs, increase property values, and trim the costs of flood damage and stormwater treatment.

Keystone 10 Million Trees Partners & Scientific Advisors


Meeting the massive challenge of planting 10 million trees by the end of 2025 will be rooted in collaboration of partners, coordinated by CBF. The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership will work to galvanize the expertise, experience, and muscle of national, regional, state, and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoors enthusiasts, businesses, and citizens committed to improving Pennsylvania's communities, economy, and ecology.
Learn More
  • Adams County Conservation District
  • Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
  • Antietam Watershed Association
  • Arbor Day Foundation
  • Central Pennsylvania Conservancy
  • ClearWater Conservancy
  • Chesapeake Bay Foundation
  • Chesapeake Conservancy
  • Conodoguinet Creek Watershed Association
  • Huntingdon County Conservation District
  • Juniata County Conservation District
  • Lebanon Valley Conservancy
  • Luzerne Conservation District
  • Manada Conservancy
  • Master Watershed Steward
  • Musser Forests, Inc.
  • North Branch Land Trust
  • Octoraro Native Plant Nursery
  • Partners for Fish and Wildlife (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
  • Penn State Agriculture and Environment Center
  • Penns Valley Conservation Association
  • Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
  • Pennsylvania Forestry Association
  • Pennsylvania Landscape & Nursery Association
  • Sterling Planet
  • Stroud Water Research Center
  • Trout Unlimited Donegal Chapter
  • WGL Energy
Photo Credits: 1. Nikki Davis, 2. Nikki Davis, 3. iStock, 4. Nikki Davis.