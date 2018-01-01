The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is a collaborative effort of national, regional, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoors enthusiasts, businesses, and citizens committed to improving Pennsylvania's communities, economy, and ecology by planting 10 million trees throughout the Commonwealth.
Trees cleanse the air and sources of drinking water. They provide cooling shade for buildings, playgrounds, and parks during the heat of summer.
Trees help keep nutrients and soil on the field, where they are needed, and out of streams. Tree roots and leaves also help improve soil health.
Trees bolster fishing, hunting, boating, and other recreational opportunities, reduce health care costs, protect property, and increase farm productivity.
Planting many trees will take many hands. The Partnership will work to enlist, energize, and mobilize volunteer groups and individuals to team-up with larger partners and help with plantings in their local communities. Planting and instructional materials will be available.
Streamside buffers that reduce, filter, and absorb runoff provide the greatest return when it comes to reducing the amount of pollution entering our waterways. But the Partnership will also see to it that trees are placed in urban and suburban settings to absorb and clean polluted runoff, reduce flooding, and help restore abandoned mine land.
Elected officials at all levels are vital to meeting the challenge of planting 10 million trees. Fostering greater understanding and appreciation for trees and advocating for increased and prioritized investments are key components. Local land use plans and development standards which foster the preservation and restoration of trees play an important role.
Trees are one of the most cost-effective tools for reducing polluted runoff, stabilizing streambanks, providing habitat for fish and other critters, and supercharging the ability of the stream to cleanse itself of pollution.
It will take an unprecedented level of collaborative effort by energized and mobilized groups, businesses, communities, and individuals to achieve the lofty goal of planting 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by the end of 2025.
Trees filter, absorb, and break down pollutants that would otherwise make their way into our drinking water and air, where they potentially pose considerable health risks.
Trees reduce annual heating and cooling bills for a typical residence, decrease drinking water treatment costs, increase property values, and trim the costs of flood damage and stormwater treatment.